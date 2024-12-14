Iranian short film “Before Heaven” wins at Karama Human Rights Film Festival

TEHRAN- The Iranian short film “Before Heaven” won an award at the 15th Karama Human Rights Film Festival, which was held in Amman, Jordan, from December 5 to 12.

Written and directed by Ahmad Haidaryan, “Before Heaven” received the Karama Feather Award for Best Short Fiction.

The six-minute flick shows children paintings on the wall of a house whose new owner has made a decision to paint all the walls.

The theme of this year’s edition of the festival was justice. Karama Human Rights Film Festival views films as powerful tools of resistance and as unwavering testimonies of resilience in the quest for justice, particularly for the Palestinian people. Under the bold banner “Justice for the Peoples of the Global South,” the festival is dedicated to interrogating centuries of colonial, racial, and environmental injustice.

“Amidst the challenges of our new era, where monopolies are further fortified with the powers of technology and AI, we re-assert that justice is the bedrock of human dignity, social equality, and land rights,” the festival website wrote.

Showcasing global indie cinema since 2010, Karama HRFF is the first human rights film festival in the MENA region and the first international film festival in Jordan.

SS/SAB

