Iran drop three spots in FIBA ranking

TEHRAN – Iran basketball team moved down three places to 23rd in the latest FIBA World Ranking updates.

The newest rankings arrive with nine nations inside the Top 20 all enjoying notable climbs.

The U.S. continue to reign supreme in the FIBA World Ranking Boys, following their title wins at both youth events they participated in. The biggest mover in the Top 10 was Italy - jumping four spots to Number 4 in the world.

The biggest jump in the Top 20 belongs to New Zealand, who moved 12 spots to No. 15 after their historic fourth place at the FIBA U17 World Cup - tying for the country's best-ever result along with the Tall Blacks taking fourth at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2002. New Zealand also finished second at the FIBA U18 Asia Cup 2024.