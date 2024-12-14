768 maritime parts, equipment domestically produced with PMO support

TEHRAN – The deputy for Engineering and Infrastructure Development at the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) announced that the knowledge for production of 768 maritime parts and equipment has been indigenized by domestic companies with support from PMO.

Ali Fathi said 220 of the mentioned newly manufactured or first-time produced parts and equipment will be displayed at the 8th Exhibition of Transport, Logistics, and Related Industries, the PMO portal reported.

The event will take place from December 15 to 17 at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran and will feature parts in three categories: port equipment, marine equipment, and telecommunications electronics.

Fathi referred to the recent years' focus on resilient economy, domestic production support, and job creation initiatives endorsed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, noting that PMO has been focusing developmental activities in four key areas including: maintenance of equipment, supply of port equipment, supply of marine equipment, and supply of telecommunications and electronics parts.

EF/MA