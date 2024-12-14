Gaza death toll surpasses 44,900 

At least 55 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last October to 44,930, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Saturday.

A ministry statement added that some 106,624 others were injured in the ongoing Israeli assault.

“Israeli forces killed 55 people and injured 170 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

