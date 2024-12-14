Israel expands attacks on Syria 

TEHRAN - Hebrew media has revealed that the Israeli Air Force destroyed around 20 more military sites in Syria.

In a new wave of Israeli air raids carried out on Friday evening to Saturday morning, Syrian military bases, communications, and electronic warfare positions were among the sites attacked.

Reports coming out of Syria say Israeli warplanes also targeted weapons depots in the town of Mahajjah in the southern province of Daraa at dawn on Saturday.

Syrian monitoring groups have said the fresh Israeli strikes on Saturday morning targeted military sites in Damascus and its countryside, destroying a military research center. A second military station in the Barzeh neighborhood, north of Damascus, was also set ablaze.

The strikes also hit Al-Naseriyah military airport, located 17 kilometers north of Damascus countryside, according to monitoring groups.

The Israeli raids are said to have destroyed ballistic Scud missile warehouses and modern rocket launchers in the Qalamoun Mountains on the outskirts of Damascus, in addition to tunnels under the mentioned mountains.

The Israeli military has now reportedly destroyed Syria’s air defense system, essentially allowing the regime to violate Syrian airspace freely and transforming the Arab state into a launching pad for attacks against its enemies.

On Tuesday, Israeli military estimates suggested that “70 to 80 percent of the former Syrian Army’s military capabilities had been destroyed.”

Earlier, Israeli media reported that Israeli aircraft had dropped 1,800 bombs on over 500 targets in Syria in a very short timeframe.

Israeli media described the attacks as a systematic elimination of Syria’s air force.

The unprecedented Israeli aggression has also targeted various types of surface-to-air missile batteries, Syrian Air Force airports, and dozens of production facilities in Damascus, Homs, Tartus, Latakia, and Palmyra.

The attacks have destroyed significant military assets, including Scud missiles, cruise missiles, surface-to-sea missiles, surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, drones, fighter jets, attack helicopters, radars, tanks, aircraft hangars, missile launch platforms, firing positions, and more.

The aerial assaults have been accompanied by illegal ground incursions.

On Thursday night, Israeli tanks advanced deep into Quneitra countryside, entering the town of Khan Arnabah, the largest town in the province.

The tanks temporarily entered an abandoned former military barracks before withdrawing, according to local sources.

Israeli war minister Yisrael Katz directed the military to prepare to remain stationed at the summit of Jabal al-Shaykh (Mount Hermon) throughout the winter months, claiming that “maintaining control over the mountain summit is of great security significance, and everything must be done to ensure the military’s readiness there.”

This comes after Israeli forces occupied Jabal al-Shaykh inside Syria, seized the buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights, and advanced into the southern Damascus countryside.

The Israeli military measures all violate international law.

