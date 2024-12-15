IMIDRO’s projects to create 3,100 direct jobs in Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s state-owned mining development organization IMIDRO announced that its upcoming mineral and mining industrial projects will create over 3,100 direct jobs across the country, IRNA reported.

Mohammad Aghajanlou, head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), said on Saturday that 11 major projects are set to be inaugurated, generating approximately 3,130 direct jobs and over 8,600 indirect employment opportunities.

The total investment in these projects exceeds $1.356 billion, Aghajanlou added, highlighting their importance for Iran's industrial and economic landscape.

Among the key projects ready for launch are the Mehdiabad Zinc Concentrate Plant, Neyriz and Sefid Dasht Steel Plants, Kahnooj Titanium Processing Facility, Sarmad Abrakouh Rolling Mill (Chadormalu), ChadorMalu-Ghadir Pelletizing Plant, and several power stations, including the Gohar Energy and ChadorMalu Combined Cycle Plants, as well as the Mobarakeh Solar Power Project.

Other initiatives include facilities operated by National Iranian Copper Industries Company and Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company.

