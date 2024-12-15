Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli army deliberately bombed site to kill captives inside

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, said Saturday that the Israeli army bombed a location in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli captives were held, confirming that the bombing was repeated to ensure their death, Anadolu reported.

Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for the group, said on Telegram: “The occupation army recently bombed a location where some enemy prisoners were present and repeated the bombing to ensure their death.”

“We have intelligence confirming that the enemy deliberately bombed the location with the aim of killing the prisoners and their guards,” Obaida noted.

He added: “Our fighters attempted to rescue the enemy prisoners and succeeded in retrieving one of them, whose fate remains unknown.”

Obaida held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his cabinet, and the Israeli army “fully responsible for this event and the lives of their prisoners.”