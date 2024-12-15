Easy registration for Iran Khodro vehicles with a Bank Melli Iran proxy account

Applicants for the extraordinary sales and pre-sale plans of the Iran Khodro Industrial Group can register their purchase requests by opening a proxy account in the Firouzeh system of Bank Melli Iran and blocking an amount of 3 billion rials (300 million tomans).

According to the Public Relations Office of Bank Melli Iran, customers can visit this system from Wednesday, December 11, 2024 (21 Azar 1403), until the end of Thursday, December 19, 2024 (29 Azar 1403), to designate their accounts as proxy accounts remotely.

Customers interested in participating in this plan can activate proxy settings for their current accounts via the Firouzeh system of Bank Melli Iran at the following website: https://firoozeh.bmi.ir.

Features of the Firouzeh system

The Firouzeh system, one of Bank Melli Iran’s newest platforms, offers a powerful management dashboard that enables users to easily manage their accounts and transactions, with a full focus on their proxy-designated accounts, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Key requirements

According to Iran Khodro’s announcement, the required amount to participate in this stage is 3 billion rials, which must remain in the customer’s proxy account until a prioritization [process] is determined. Additionally, conditions such as not having an active vehicle license plate, not purchasing from car manufacturers within the past 48 months, and other stipulations will be considered.

Exemptions and additional information

Designating a proxy account is mandatory for applicants under the standard plan. However, applicants who are linked with the “Law on Family and Youth Support” or the “Replacement of Worn-Out Vehicles” are not required to open a proxy account.

It is important to note that applicants can withdraw their participation in the plan at any time, unblocking their account and retrieving the funds.