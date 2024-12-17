Iran to send 14 athletes to 2025 Asian Winter Games
December 17, 2024 - 11:40
TEHRAN – A total of 14 athletes will represent Iran at the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025.
Iranian athletes will compete in three disciplines alpine, cross-country and ski mountaineering.
Sports minister Ahmad Donyamali will accompany the Iranian delegation in the Games.
A multi-sport event will be held in Harbin, Heilongjiang, China from Feb. 7 to 14. This will be the second time that Harbin will host the event and the third time China has hosted the Asian Winter Games.
Leave a Comment