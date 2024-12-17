Mehrzad helps Iran sitting volleyball win gold at Paris

TEHRAN - As the end of the year approaches, now is the perfect time to go back and relive the 10 days of incredible competition at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has shared the top moments from the Games.

Iran’s Morteza Mehrzad needs no introduction to sitting volleyball fans. At 2.46 meters, he was the tallest athlete in Paris and the star of the Iranian men’s team that captured their third straight gold at the Games.

He was Iran’s top point scorer in the 3-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final. Mehrzad also led Iran to gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

He was diagnosed at a young age with acromegaly, a rare condition due to excessive growth hormone.

Mehrzad's towering height has been a crucial asset for Iran's sitting volleyball team for years, compelling rival teams to reconsider their strategies.