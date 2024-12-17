Tehran photo exhibition showcases Palestinian resilience 

TEHRAN- A photo exhibition titled "Keys That Last Longer Than Israel" is currently underway at the Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran.

The photo-narrative exhibition features works by Iranian photographer Vahab Ramezi, capturing the lives of Palestinians residing in four refugee camps in Lebanon.

In addition to showcasing the photos of the Palestinian camps, this exhibition uniquely pairs images with the narratives of the subjects involved.

From the combination of photographs and narratives presented in this exhibition, a book titled "Return," authored by Sajedeh Ebrahimi, will be published and unveiled in the coming days.

Organized by the Solouk Media Art Center, the "Keys That Last Longer Than Israel" exhibition offers images and stories of hope and resilience from people who, despite decades of separation from their homeland, continue to hold onto the keys to their homes as a symbol of their right of return.

The exhibition will be open to the public until January 9, 2025.

The Palestinian key, often referred to as the Key of Return, serves as a poignant symbol of the homes lost during the Nakba, referring to the mass expulsion and flight of Palestinians during the 1948 conflict. When more than half the population of Palestine was displaced, the keys became emblems of the homes they were forced to abandon, as well as their enduring aspiration to return. This connection to lost properties emphasizes the right to return, a principle deeply embedded within Palestinian identity.

Typically designed in a large, old-fashioned style, these keys have taken on a life of their own as powerful symbols of resistance. Enlarged replicas are prominently displayed in Palestinian refugee camps and during pro-Palestinian demonstrations worldwide, serving as collective reminders of a shared heritage and collective memory. The Key of Return is often depicted as a golden key, adorned with intricate designs, encapsulating the desire of Palestinian refugees to reclaim their homeland.

In the context of Palestinian art, literature, and political activism, the key embodies the longing for identity and home amidst decades of displacement. It symbolizes the resilience of a people determined to retain their cultural heritage, refusing to let the trauma of their past define their future.

Moreover, the Key of Return has evolved into a powerful icon of the Palestinian struggle against occupation and oppression. Found in murals, inscribed on walls, and incorporated into various forms of media and apparel, the key serves as a beacon of hope and an assertion of rights. As it continues to inspire Palestinians and their allies globally, the Key of Return remains a lasting testament to their indomitable spirit and quest for justice.

