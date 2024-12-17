Beijing blasts EU sanctions for 'smearing' Chinese firms

China has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council; the country expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the EU's unjustified sanctions against Chinese companies, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated on Tuesday.

This statement came in response to the imposition of "fully-fledged sanctions" on Chinese entities and individuals, including asset freezes and visa bans, by the EU for their alleged involvement in supporting Russia during the Ukraine crisis.



On the issue of Ukraine, Lin emphasized that China has always worked to promote peace and dialogue, has never supplied weapons to the parties involved in the conflict, and strictly controls the export of dual-use items. Additionally, he stressed that China maintains the world's strictest controls on the export of unmanned aerial vehicles.



Lin underscored that normal interactions and cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises should not be disturbed or affected.