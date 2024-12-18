Iran among top 5 countries with largest maritime fleets

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran is among the world's top five countries possessing the largest maritime fleets, according to the head of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

Speaking at a press conference during the 8th Transport and Logistics Exhibition in Tehran on Tuesday, Ali Akbar Safaei said that Iran has achieved significant growth in its Caspian Sea fleet, now matching Russia in capacity.

Safaei highlighted the implementation of maritime-focused development policies, emphasizing that under the leadership of President Masoud Pezeshkian, the 14th government has prioritized the Comprehensive Maritime Development Plan, with the Makran region as a key focus.

“The finalization of consultancy services for the plan is underway, and a strategic council has been established,” he added, noting that updated studies are being conducted to quickly chart a roadmap aligned with maritime development goals.

Safaei reported that from the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20) until December 15, approximately 172 million tons of cargo were loaded and unloaded at Iranian ports, marking a three percent increase in non-oil goods.

He added that transit operations totaled 9.4 million tons, reflecting a 37 percent growth compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, container operations reached 2.225 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), showing an 11 percent increase year-on-year.

Safaei emphasized that the PMO has prioritized the modernization of maritime and port equipment by supporting domestic industries.

“Currently, 48 vessels and port equipment are under construction, while 125 units are undergoing repairs. So far, 71 units have been operationalized, and construction of an additional 36 units will commence soon with the presence of the minister of roads and urban development,” he said.

EF/MA