Cultural initiatives proposed between Iran, Greece

TEHRAN- The Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, met with Greece's Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni, on Tuesday during his visit to Armenia for the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Ancient Civilizations Forum.

During the meeting, Salehi-Amiri highlighted the crucial role of culture in strengthening bilateral relations, CHTN reported.

"There is no better avenue than cultural engagement for improving and developing relations between governments. Iran and Greece can enhance their collaboration in cultural domains, notably in specialized fields such as research, archaeological explorations, and the preservation and restoration of historical artifacts," he remarked.

He highlighted that fostering communication between the research institutes of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts and scientific and research centers in Greece and other countries would not only facilitate scientific growth but also create pathways for improved relations and collaborations, particularly in promoting tourism.

He further noted that organizing joint cultural weeks in Tehran and Athens could play a crucial role in showcasing cultural values and enhancing mutual understanding between the nations. "Currently, a similar collaboration is ongoing with China, where 80,000 visitors daily explore Iran's historical sites," he added.

He also underscored the rich historical and cultural heritage of the country, citing unique Iranian artifacts, including the illustrious civilization of Jiroft in Kerman province, and extended an invitation to the Greek Minister to visit these sites and discuss future agreements.

Salehi-Amiri called for a serious battle against the trafficking and sale of historical artifacts, stressing, "An essential point I will emphasize during the conference is the cooperation among member countries to combat the illicit trade of historical properties. These artifacts possess distinct characteristics and authenticity, and it is feasible to prevent their smuggling through collective efforts."

In another part of his remarks, he asserted, "In the realm of handicrafts, Iran has much to contribute. Out of 400 types of handicrafts produced globally, 299 are being crafted in Iran. If Greece offers support, we are ready to hold an exhibition of Iranian handicrafts and handmade carpets in Athens, which would not only bring our artists closer but also foster a monumental transformation in relations between our two nations."

For her part, Mendoni expressed her delight at the convening, stating, "I agree with you on all the matters discussed. The trafficking of historical artifacts is an issue that all countries must address with coordinated and principled policies."

She continued, "Iran is a country that attracts the special interest of people worldwide. With its ancient history and unparalleled civilization, the people of Greece are also eager to travel there."

Mendoni viewed collaboration in the handicrafts sector with Iran as a positive development, stating, "Leveraging Iran's expertise in carpets and indigenous handicrafts has brought our peoples closer and promises economic prosperity for traders and artisans alike."

She also regarded the shared cultural and civilizational heritage of the two countries as a favorable backdrop for cooperation and called for the signing of memoranda of understanding in various fields.

The Ancient Civilizations Forum, established in 2017, is made up of ten countries: Iran, Armenia, Italy, Bolivia, Peru, China, Iraq, Egypt, Mexico, and Greece.

In 2023, Iran assumed the presidency and hosting responsibilities for the Forum. In previous meetings, the Islamic Republic proposed measures to combat the trafficking of cultural heritage and advocated for the return of stolen and looted historical artifacts.

