Azadi Stadium to reopen on Dec. 29

TEHRAN – Minister sports Ahmad Donyamali has confirmed that the Azadi Stadium will reopen on Dec. 29.

He said that renovation work is progressing and under close oversight to meet the highest international standards.

According to him, the match between Esteghlal and Sepahan in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) will be held in the stadium on Jan. 2.

Donyamali said that the renovation has not completed and it will progress in the upcoming months but the stadium is available for the league competition.