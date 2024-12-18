President Pezeshkian departs Tehran for D-8 meeting in Egypt

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian departed Tehran for Egypt to attend the D-8 summit of developing Muslim nations on Thursday.

Before his departure, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of stronger Islamic unity to counter external threats, saying, “Summits of this level… enabling the exchange of experiences, are highly effective.”

He praised Egypt's significant role in the Islamic world, describing it as "a country with a long history and a great civilization which plays an influential role in the Islamic world," and emphasized the need for stronger intra-Islamic relations to counter "enemies' conspiracies."

The trip marks the first visit by an Iranian president to Egypt in over a decade.

