FIFA chief hails women-only crowd at Sepahan, Persepolis match

TEHRAN - FIFA president Gianni Infantino has offered "heartfelt gratitude" to Iranian authorities for allowing tens of thousands of women and girls to attend a top-flight soccer match between Sepahan and Persepolis on Monday.

Monday's Pro League clash at Isfahan's Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, which home team Sepahan won 2-1, was played in front of a crowd made up exclusively of women and girls.

That decision came after a Sepahan cheerleader led insulting chants about female Persepolis fans at a previous clash between the clubs at Tehran's Azadi Stadium in May, ESPN reported.

The Iranian Football Federation fined both clubs and ordered that their next two meetings be played in front of only female fans.

In comments posted by FIFA on social media on Thursday, Infantino said he was "very pleased" that some 45,000 women and girls had been allowed to attend the latest edition of one of Iran's fiercest club rivalries.

"FIFA has been in constant contact with authorities in Iran for several years regarding women and girls having the possibility to attend football matches," the Swiss said.

"After last year's Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal where 3,000 women and girls were in attendance, this latest development comes as a glowing representation of how our game is inclusive and open for everyone to enjoy.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all concerned who made this possible ... and I look forward to seeing even more women and girls having the opportunity to regularly attend football matches in the future."