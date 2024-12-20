“Rojin's Dream” wins award at Duhok International Film Festival

TEHRAN-The semi-feature documentary “Rojin's Dream” directed by Serwa Aliveysi from Iran won an award at the 11th Duhok International Film Festival in Kurdistan region, Iraq.

The festival, held from December 9 to 16, presented the Best Kurdish Documentary Award.

The film tells the story of a disabled couple who yearn to have children, Honaronline reported on Thursday.

In addition to “Rojin's Dream,” the Iranian short film “Limo Knew Everything” by Edris Mahmoudian received the festival’s Special Mention for the Kurdish Short Film.

The 22-minute film is about a woman who, after having eight daughters, is now giving birth to a baby boy.

A total of 27 films from Iran participated in this year’s edition of the festival. Three Iranian filmmakers served on the jury panels of the event. Director, writer, and producer Ali Asgari presided over the World Cinema Jury. Director, writer, critic Ghotbedin Sadeghi, and filmmaker and VFX supervisor Akam Rezaee were members of the Kurdish Cinema Jury.

Kurdistan covers, in large parts, the region of former Mesopotamia. One of the oldest cultures in the world, Mesopotamia is widely considered the cradle of civilization, where writing was invented and the origins of philosophy can be traced back. With its ancient, highly developed, and socially complex states, it had a profound impact on the development of Western civilization and culture.

The Duhok International Film Festival aims to showcase innovative films of high artistic value with notable handwriting made throughout the world. It shall work as a pinnacle point for all wishing to learn more about the possibilities the Kurdish regions have to offer.

Duhok IFF wishes to create an atmosphere of exchange between different cultures and human values. The city becomes an encounter of civilizations, where ancient culture connects with modern culture and the Kurdish film landscape with world cinema. Unique film experiences can be made and people can share their thirst for new discoveries and a passion for cinema in all its diversity.

A major task of the festival is to build a bridge between Kurdish film production and worldwide filmmaking. It wishes to create a launch platform for films from Kurdistan, taking the pulse of new tendencies and offering the opportunity to explore a terrain opening up in contemporary filmmaking. As a unique festival in this region, it understands itself as a forge for new talents and a meeting place for up-and-coming filmmakers.

The program does not only present a wide selection of international productions from all over the world, it also aims to spotlight Kurdish film in the world’s film landscape. It focuses both on new films from the four parts of Kurdistan (Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey), as well as on films from abroad including films made by Kurdish filmmakers who live in Diaspora.

SS/SAB

