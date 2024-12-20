What’s in Tehran art galleries

Omid Hallaj is putting his latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery. Entitled “Absence”, the exhibit will run until January 6, 2025 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

Painting

* Bashgah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mehdi Ahmadi.

Entitled “Home”, the exhibition will be running until December 30 at the gallery located at No.13, Hosseini St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Ali Malek are on display in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until January 10 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Sama Anushahr, Nasrin Hassani, Elaheh Mazaheri and Alireza Mousavi.

The exhibition entitled “Zero to The Power OF Zero” will be running until December 30 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.

* A collection of paintings by Sobhan Shafiei is on view in an exhibition at Adapa Gallery.

Entitled “Vainglory”, the exhibition will run until December 24 at the gallery located at No. 5, Sumesara Alley, Sazesh St., Vali-e Asr Square.

* Naeimeh Razaqi is currently showcasing her paintings in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Garden of Light” runs until January 1 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Paintings by Ghazaleh Dehpour, Sholeh Rismanchian, Maryam Taherianfar, Farzaneh Qoreishi and Minoo Ghahremani are on show at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibition named “Five Parallel Lines” will be running until December 25 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.

* Paintings by Ardeshir Takestani and Mohammad Hamidi are on display in an exhibition at Sheis Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Yalda” will be running until January 3 at the gallery located at Shirzad Alley, near Daneshju Park.

Calligraphic painting

* Calligraphic paintings by a number of artists are on view in an exhibition at CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

Named “Ethereal”, the exhibit runs until December 25 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* An exhibition of calligraphic paintings Maryam Abedi and Azra Aqiqi is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit named “Fresh Repetition” runs until December 31 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.



