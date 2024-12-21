Iran reports $35b in technical, engineering services exports over 3 decades

TEHRAN – Iranian companies and private sector entities have exported $35 billion worth of technical and engineering services since 1995, according to the Secretary of Iran’s Association of Construction Companies.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Iraj Golabetoonchi shared that this figure corresponds to over 1,000 projects executed by capable Iranian companies abroad between 1995 and 2024.

He noted that while exports of technical and engineering services faced a decline starting in 2011, the entry of Iranian companies into the Iraqi market in 2016 marked a turnaround. In that year alone, Iranian firms secured $2.0 billion worth of projects.

However, he pointed out that exports have faced setbacks since 2022, largely due to ongoing sanctions, difficulties in obtaining bid bonds for international tenders, and other challenges.

Despite these obstacles, the official emphasized the need for Iranian companies to enhance their quality standards to align with international benchmarks. He urged firms to invest in skilled engineers and qualified personnel to improve their competitiveness.

The secretary highlighted significant opportunities in regional markets, including Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, Iraq, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Persian Gulf countries. Leveraging their extensive experience, Iranian construction and contracting companies have the potential to expand their presence in these markets, he said.

Golabetoonchi lamented the absence of Iranian companies among the world’s top 250 engineering firms, as ranked by Engineering News-Record (ENR). In contrast, China has 70 companies, and Turkey has 45 companies listed in this prestigious ranking.

He called for strategic planning and robust measures to elevate Iranian firms to global standards, enabling them to compete effectively on the international stage. The push for enhanced quality, innovation, and technical expertise could help Iranian firms carve a niche in the global engineering and construction industry.

EF/MA