Israel kills 7 children from one family

An Israeli air strike has killed 12 members of a family, including seven children, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Civil Defence rescue agency has reported.

A video posted by the agency on its Telegram channel on Friday evening showed its staff retrieving victims from under the rubble of the Khallah family home in Jabalia.

“All of the martyrs are from the same family, including seven children, the oldest aged six,” civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal told the AFP news agency.

Basal added that the air raid injured 15 other people.

The Israeli army told AFP it had struck “several terrorists who were operating in a military structure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation and posed a threat to IDF troops operating in the area”.

“According to an initial examination, the reported number of casualties resulting from the strike does not align with the information held by the IDF,” it added.