IMIDRO leads 2,300 mw power capacity development for mining, mineral industries

TEHRAN - The Infrastructure Director of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) announced that 2,300 megawatts (MW) of power for the mining and mineral industries have been successfully operationalized as part of the development of infrastructure in this sector under the guidance of the organization.

According to IRNA, Manijeh Gholamrezaei mentioned that IMIDRO’s infrastructure sector has a variety of responsibilities, including the planning and long-term provision of necessary infrastructure for the mining and mineral industries in areas such as water, electricity, gas, and transportation.

She added that in the electricity sector, following the Law to Remove Barriers to the Electricity Industry, and in response to industry needs, the construction of necessary power plants began in 2022.

Currently, under the leadership of IMIDRO, 6,600 MW capacity of power plants are under construction by mining and mineral companies, with 2,300 MW of this capacity having already been brought online as of last month. By the end of this year, this figure is expected to reach 2,500 MW. In the long term, these efforts are projected to result in the construction of 10,000 MW of power plants.

Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) is a major state-owned holding company active in the mining sector in Iran.

IMIDRO’s vision is to be a very dynamic organization which, from one side, play an effective role in establishing and supporting companies progress in industry sector toward increasing competitive advantages in international markets and on the other hand, to create an economic corporation with high technical and managerial capabilities enjoying international standards to enable IMIDRO to rank among the global high level companies and the Islamic Republic of Iran rank among the top countries from mines and mining industries point of view.

IMIDRO’s mission is steering development, empowerment and competitiveness of mine and mining industries sector and converting its resources and products to sustainable wealth of the country.

