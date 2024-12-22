Persepolis, Juan Carlos Garrido part ways

TEHRAN – Iran’s Persepolis football club parted ways with Juan Carlos Garrido Fernandez and his assistant Xavi Olivia on Sunday.

The Iranian club have parted company with the Spanish coaches by mutual consent.

The 55-year-old coach was named as Persepolis coach in June but was forced to leave the Iran champions following poor results.

Persepolis lost to struggling Mes Saturday night in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) Saturday night.

Persepolis sit fourth in the table five points behind leaders Tractor.

In the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite Persepolis sit sixth with two weeks remaining.

Karim Bagheri has been named interim coach.