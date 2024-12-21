Tractor and Persepolis suffer home loss: PGPL

TEHRAN – Tractor and Persepolis football teams suffered home loss in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday.

PGPL leaders Tractor lost to Shams Azar 1-0 in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium. Mojtaba Fakhrian scored the only goal of the match in the 26th minute.

In Tehran, struggling Mes defeated Persepolis 3-1 at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium. Amirhossein Jolani was on target for Mes just four minutes into the match and Kofi Schulz made the scoreboard 2-0 in the 34th minute.

Ali Alipour halved the deficit in the 78th minute from the penalty spot but Mohammad Alinejad scored the visiting team’s third goal in the dying moments of the match.

In Sirjan, Sepahan were held to a 1-1 draw by Gol Gohar and missed the chance to go top of the table. Alireza Alizadeh found the back of the net with a header just two minutes into the match and Reza Asadi leveled the score with four minutes remaining.

Zob Ahan also defeated Malavan 1-0 in Isfahan. Hassan Shoushtari scored the solitary goal of the match from the penalty spot.

Tractor remained top with 28 points, thanks to a superior goal difference from Sepahan.

Foolad are third with 24 points, one point above Persepolis.