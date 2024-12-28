Persepolis linked with former Dortmund coach Terzic

TEHRAN – Several German media outlets reported that on Saturday Persepolis football club have been linked with former Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic.

The 42-year-old coach led Dortmund to the final match of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League, where the German side lost to Real Madrid 2-0.

The record of German coaches in Iran is not exactly brilliant. Pierre Littbarski, Hans-Jürgen Gede, Rainer Zobel and Winfried Schäfer have had little success in their engagements in recent years.

Persepolis parted company with Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido last week by mutual consent following poor results in the domestic league and AFC Champions League Elite.

The team are headed by Karim Bagheri as interim coach.

Defending champions Persepolis are third, five points behind leaders Sepahan in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

Persepolis defeated Kheybar 2-1 in a hard-fought match on Friday and the win kept them in contention for a top spot in the League.

The Iranian giants have been previously linked with former Croatia coach Slaven Bilic and ex-Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac.