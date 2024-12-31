Zoran Barisic on the shortlist to coach Persepolis

TEHRAN – Former Rapid Vienna head coach Zoran Barisic has emerged as a candidate to take over at Persepolis.

The 54-year-old coach led Rapid Vienna last season and according to laola1, he has been shortlisted to lead Persepolis.

Persepolis parted company with Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido last week following the poor results.

The club have been linked with former Croatia coach Slaven Bilic, ex- Dortmund trainer Edin Terzic and former Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac.

Defending champion Persepolis are third, five points behind leaders Sepahan in the Iran football league.