Hamas kills Israeli soldiers, downs quadcopter

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said its fighters killed three Israeli soldiers in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.

In a Telegram post seen by Al Jazeera, the soldiers were guarding a building when they were attacked and fatally stabbed.

The statement added that the fighters then entered the building, killed the remaining soldiers at close range and seized their weapons. The group also said it freed Palestinian captives held inside by Israel.

Qassam Brigades also said it downed an Israeli quadcopter in “the new camp area” of the Nuseirat refugee camp.