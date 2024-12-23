Palestinian shot at Israeli military checkpoint in al-Quds
December 23, 2024 - 22:42
A young Palestinian man was shot by Israeli forces at Himza checkpoint on Sunday.
Citing local sources, Wafa news agency said Israeli forces fired at the man and his condition was not known. They also prevented an ambulance from reaching him and closed the roads surrounding the checkpoint.
Meanwhile, the Israeli police said a soldier opened fire at a suspect who got out of a vehicle and allegedly brandished a knife.
Leave a Comment