Palestinians tortured at Israel’s Ofer detention camp

Israeli authorities have been accused of torturing Palestinians at the Ofer detention camp, which was established during the ongoing Gaza war to hold detainees from the territory, a new report has revealed.

The camp, a military-administered facility, is located next to a prison with the same name, between Jerusalem (al-Quds) and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

According to 19 testimonies given to +972 and Local Call, the site has witnessed torture and ill-treatment of Palestinian detainees, mirroring what has been reported at the notorious Sde Teiman prison.

Rami, a former Palestinian detainee at Ofer, described the facility as no less brutal than Sde Teiman.

“I was severely tortured,” Rami said. “We were forced to kneel with our hands tied from sunrise until midnight. Guards beat us on every part of our bodies. I was given electric shocks every two days.”