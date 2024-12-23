‘Resistance robust and self-sufficient, IRGC insurmountable:’ Salami

TEHRAN – Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), emphasized the steadfast resilience and independence of the regional Axis of Resistance.

Speaking aboard the Shahid Roudaki warship in Bandar Abbas on Monday, Salami highlighted that these allies not only manufacture their own weapons but also develop unique military tactics, underscoring their strategic autonomy.

On Sunday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed that Iran does not have proxies, adding that the Resistance groups “are fighting because they have faith.”

Moreover, Major General Salami stated that Iran's power “extends beyond its borders,” urging the country's adversaries to reconsider their strategies.

He also warned that any miscalculation could have catastrophic consequences.

The IRGC chief praised the dedication and sacrifice of IRGC servicemen, stating, “No power in the world can conquer this strength—be it on land, sea, or air.”

Additionally, he stressed the IRGC's commitment to promoting prayer and spiritual resilience.

“Even during war, our warriors do not neglect their prayers, knowing that ignoring the enemy leads to sudden attacks,” he added.

Additionally, Salami made pointed references to the Israeli regime, describing its future as bleak.

“The Zionist enemy thinks that killing women, children, and unarmed individuals in Gaza is a success, but the truth is they are more anxious than ever,” he said, adding that Israelis are “inflamed at an impasse with no bright future ahead.”

The IRGC chief said efforts to suppress believers would ultimately fail, as divine justice favors the righteous.

He also highlighted that capturing Syrian territory would not solve Israel's problems and would only provide another battlefield for faithful warriors.

Following the downfall of Bashar al-Assad's government this month, the Israeli regime has invaded Syrian territory and conducted airstrikes on hundreds of locations across the Arab country.

The regime faced no opposition from Syria's new de-facto “leadership”, headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa (also known as Mohammad al-Jolani) of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

‘Divine calculations will never change’

Also on Monday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, highlighted the challenging situation of the Resistance Front in southern Lebanon and Syria, noting that difficult conditions test the loyalty of individuals to divine principles.

During a speech at IRGC's Imam Hossein University, he emphasized that Iran “must continue to stand against its enemies with faith and realistic idealism.” He concluded by stating that divine calculations will never change and the path of Resistance will continue.