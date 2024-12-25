Tourism minister highlights Iran’s tradition of peaceful coexistence in Christmas message

TEHRAN – Iran’s tourism minister has issued a message marking the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, extending congratulations and highlighting the country’s long-standing history as a cradle of peaceful coexistence among monotheistic religions, cultures, and beliefs.

In his statement issued on Tuesday, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri said: “I extend heartfelt congratulations on the auspicious birth of Jesus Christ (PBUH), the messenger of love and peace, to all followers of monotheistic religions, especially our Christian compatriots and the esteemed Armenian community.”

The minister described the occasion as an opportunity to reflect on Christ’s profound and timeless messages. “His teachings, rooted in love, kindness towards fellow human beings, and steadfastness on the path of righteousness, serve as a guiding light for all humanity. Jesus Christ (PBUH) exemplifies patience, forgiveness, and self-sacrifice, offering invaluable lessons for people of all faiths,” he said.

Salehi-Amiri further emphasized Iran’s historical legacy as a hub of harmonious coexistence.

“Our beloved Iran, with its millennia-old history, has always been a center of peaceful interaction among religions, cultures, and beliefs. Christian Iranians have been integral to this land since ancient times, contributing to the flourishing of Christian civilization. This shared heritage is a testament to the bonds that unite us.”

He urged continued efforts to strengthen this solidarity and pass it on to future generations. “This harmony and unity among Iranians is a precious legacy that must be preserved and promoted through joint endeavors. Today, we as Iranians must reaffirm our role in fostering global unity, harmony, and understanding in the face of contemporary challenges,” Salehi-Amiri added.

The minister concluded his message with a call for peace and prosperity: “May this blessed occasion mark the beginning of greater peace, friendship, and happiness across the globe.”

AM