‘It is premature to make judgments on Syria’s future,’ Iran FM say

“It is premature to make judgments about Syria’s future at this stage; numerous factors will shape the country’s future, the future is highly uncertain,” Araghchi said on Wednesday, Press TV reported.

“There will be many developments in the future and now it is too early for us and others to make judgements,” the foreign minister added.

The chief diplomat noted that while some parties might claim to have achieved victories by ousting the Bashar al-Assad government in less than two weeks, the overall situation remains unpredictable.

The militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) along with other armed groups backed by Turkey toppled the -Assad government on December 8.

Araghchi’s remarks came a day after Fatemeh Mohajerani, the Iranian government spokeswoman, stressed the importance of a Syrian government based on the vote of its citizens.

Another critical concern, she noted, is preventing the rise and expansion of terrorism, as it significantly impacts both Syria and the entire region.

At a weekly news briefing on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei also reiterated Tehran’s unwavering commitment to preserve Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He asserted that the Syrian people hold the exclusive right to decide their fate free from foreign interference.

The HTS has promised to form an inclusive government but the United Nations says the situation remains “fluid.”

Regional countries have urged Syrians to work to avert a spiral into chaos.

Some analysts say a scenario like Sudan or Libya awaits Syria. Some others believe the Syrian society is war weary.

Syria’s stability and future are threatened by various factors.

In two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, militants aligned to the HTS burned a Christmas tree in Damascus on the eve of the new Christian year and fired on people as large numbers of Syrians took to the streets in Latakia, Tartus, Homs, Hama, and Qardaha to protest over the desecration of an Alawite shrine in Aleppo.

Israel’s illegal occupation of the Syrian territory, driven by its expansionist policies, has also added to the problems.