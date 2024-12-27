Major infrastructure, energy projects inaugurated in Pezeshkian’s visit to North Khorasan

TEHRAN – During a two-day visit to North Khorasan Province, in the northeast of Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior cabinet members inaugurated several infrastructure, housing, and energy projects aimed at boosting development in the province.

Fourteen electricity projects were inaugurated to enhance the province’s energy infrastructure. These include modernizing power grids and expanding access to electricity in rural and urban areas, ensuring reliable energy delivery to support local industries and residents.

The Minister of Transport and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh inaugurated 42 road and transportation projects. These include highway expansions, rural road improvements, and upgrades to facilitate safer and more efficient transit across the region. The projects are part of broader national efforts to modernize Iran’s transport network and enhance regional trade connectivity.

As part of the national housing program, 2,000 residential units were also inaugurated in North Khorasan. The units aim to address housing shortages and improve living standards for residents. The National Housing Movement aligns with Iran’s commitment to ensuring affordable housing across all provinces.

The inaugurated projects mark a significant step in North Khorasan’s development trajectory, with the potential to enhance the quality of life for residents while stimulating economic opportunities in the region.

President Pezeshkian’s two-day visit underscored the government’s focus on regional development. Following the inaugurations, the President met with local officials to discuss future initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth and improving public services.

The visit concluded Thursday night with a session of the Provincial Planning and Development Council, where strategies for regional development were discussed.

The President was accompanied by a high-profile delegation, including several ministers and vice presidents, reflecting the government’s commitment to addressing the province's challenges.

Notable officials included Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi, Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, and Transport Minister Farzaneh Sadegh.

North Khorasan, located in northeastern Iran, has a population of one million across ten counties.

