Israeli airstrike kills dozens including medics

Nearly 50 Palestinians were killed on Thursday in an Israeli air strike on a building near Kamal Adwan Hospital, the last functioning hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, including five medical staff, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

Dr Ahmed Samoud, lab technician Israa Abu Zaida, technologist Fares Al Hudali and paramedics Abdul Majeed Abu Al Aish and Maher Al Ajrami were killed in the strike, the ministry said, The National reported.

Hossam Abu Safiya, head of the Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahia, said "an Israeli strike resulted in five martyrs among the hospital staff". The medical staff were staying in the building with their families when the attack happened.

The United Nations and other organizations have repeatedly decried the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, particularly in the north, since Israel began its latest military offensive in early October.

The World Health Organization has described conditions at Kamal Adwan hospital as "appalling" and said it was operating at a "minimum" level.

Kamal Adwan hospital, the only partly-operational medical facility, has come under a tight siege by the Israeli military that has been attacking the facility with bombs and drones for weeks.