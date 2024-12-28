Tehran vehemently condemns Israeli assault on Gaza hospital, urges global action

TEHRAN – Iran's foreign ministry has strongly condemned the military assault by Israeli regime’s forces on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, describing it as a recent instance of the regime's crimes against humanity.

"The savage attack by the Israeli military on Kamal Adwan Hospital, resulting in its destruction by fire, is a blatant violation of international laws and norms," Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei asserted in a statement on Saturday.

He further emphasized that this crime was committed with the intent to dismantle the healthcare system in Gaza, depriving injured and sick children, women, and men of even the most basic medical facilities.

Baqaei noted that Kamal Adwan Hospital was one of the last semi-functional medical centers in northern Gaza.

He labeled the assault on the hospital, the forced evacuation of patients and medical staff, and the subsequent explosion of the facility as a heinous war crime and part of the ongoing genocide in occupied Palestine.

"This attack is an atrocity and part of the systematic genocide happening in occupied Palestine," he added.

He criticized the silence of relevant international bodies regarding this crime, asserting that their inaction is indefensible, and establishes international responsibility on their part.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Israeli forces' storming of Kamal Adwan Hospital has rendered the last functional health facility in northern Gaza out of service, with key departments destroyed by fire during the raid.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health also reported that the Israeli regime’s forces have taken dozens of Kamal Adwan Hospital staffers, including its director, Hussam Abu Safia, for interrogation.

On October 7, 2023, the Israeli regime launched a brutal war against Gaza following the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas's execution of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a direct response to escalating violence and oppression against the Palestinian people.

The campaign has claimed the lives of over 45,000 Palestinians, a majority of whom are innocent women and children while injuring more than 108,000 others.

Since the onset of this aggression, Israeli forces have deliberately blocked the entry of critical food supplies, medicine, medical supplies, fuel, and basic necessities into the besieged Palestinian territory, exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe.