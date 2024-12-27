What’s in Tehran art galleries

Aran Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Koosha Mousavi. The exhibition will run until January 10, 2025 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

Sculpture

* Shekar Bahrami is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Muze” will run until January 8 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

Installation

* Sets of installation art by Mehrdad Aboutalebi are on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit nemad “Camp” runs until January 7 at the gallery located at 8 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Homa Gallery is showcasing sets of installation art by Fati Seirafi.

The exhibit entitled “What’s Hidden in The Heart” will continue until January 7 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Multimedia

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Neda Azami, Abbas Akbari, Shahram Karimi, Nastaran Safai, Ali Khosravi, Mahnoush Moshiri and other artists is underway at Kavin Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Qamar, Daughter of Iran” will be running until January 10 at the gallery located at No.24, Pesian St. Zaferanieh Neighborhood.

Painting

* Paintings by Mahsa Rajabi are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibition named “Schematic” will continue until January 7 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* A collection of paintings by Parastoo Taheri is on view in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit named “Radavar” will run until January 6 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* A collection of paintings by Mohammad Mehdi Heidari is on view in an exhibition at Adapa Gallery.

Entitled “Die at The Right Time”, the exhibition will run until January 9 at the gallery located at No. 5, Sumesara Alley, Sazesh St., Vali-e Asr Square.

* Jamal Souzandeh Moqaddam is displaying his latest paintings in an exhibition at Binesh Gallery.

The exhibit named “Blood-Matter” will run until January 5 at the gallery that can be found at 22 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave.

Drawing

* Drawings by Ahmad Morshedlou are currently on view in an exhibition at Liam Gallery.

The exhibit runs until January 6 at the gallery located at No. 118, Fathi Shaqaqi St. near Salmas Square.

