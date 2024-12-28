Persepolis captain Alishah fit for Havadar match

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team captain Omid Alishah will be fit for the match against Havadar.

Alishah broke his nose after collision with an Al Rayyan player in late November.

The 33-year-old midfielder has started his training and will be eligible for Havadar match.

Persepolis, who have recently parted ways with Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido, sit third, five points adrift of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League leaders Sepahan.

They will face Havadar in a must-win match on Wednesday.