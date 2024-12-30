Tractor Albanian forward Cikalleshi deemed surplus to requirements

TEHRAN – Tractor football team have reportedly deemed Sokol Cikalleshi surplus to requirements.

The 34-year-old Albanian forward joined Tractor from Saudi Arabian side Al-Khaleej in late August.

Cikalleshi failed to live up to expectations in the Iranian top-flight club.

Dragan Skocic’s Tractor are favourites to win the title in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

They are second in the table, two points behind leaders Sepahan.