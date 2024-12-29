Bilingual Persian-Chinese children’s book published in Iran

TEHRAN- “My Mother,” a bilingual Persian-Chinese children’s book has recently been published in Iran.

The beautifully illustrated work, created by Chinese writer Ge Bing and illustrated by Li Hongzhuan, has been translated into several major world languages and is now available in Persian, published by Nam Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Mina Vafai, the book portrays the story of a mother who is sometimes timid, bold, strong, and even strict. Yet behind every image lies an undeniable truth: her unwavering love for her child.

“My Mother” is designed for children aged three and above, offering an exploration of maternal love with gentle illustrations and a humorous tone.

Last week, in celebration of Mother’s Day, the book—produced by the China Children’s Press and Publication Group (CCPPG)—was unveiled during a ceremony in Tehran.

The unveiling of this significant cultural piece was marked by a gathering of cultural figures and book enthusiasts. The event was supported by Kolbeh Bazi and Andisheh, featuring the presence of translator Mina Vafai, who is also a faculty member of the Chinese Language Department at the University of Tehran and the director of the Confucius Institute there, along with other experts in the field of children’s literature.

This book represents a significant milestone in cultural relations between Iran and China, serving as the first bilingual Persian-Chinese publication in the history of the two nations’ cultural ties. The narrative is shared through the voice of a sweet child, capturing the essence of maternal affection in a unique and engaging manner.

This inaugural bilingual piece not only fosters understanding and appreciation between two cultures but also serves as a valuable addition to the world of children’s literature in Iran.

