Fifth baby dies from cold in Gaza amid Israeli siege

A newborn Palestinian baby who was 30 days old died in Gaza from hypothermia on Sunday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza confirmed the death of Juma al-Batra, making Juma the fifth newborn baby to die from hypothermia in the besieged enclave.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Juma's father told the news network that the family had been evacuated from Beit Lahiya to the Central Gaza Strip eight months ago and did not have a tent.

The father told Al Jazeera he only had a few blankets and wood to protect his family, but that was not enough to protect Juma, as he was also unable to bring blankets and winter clothes.

Juma has a twin brother who is currently in the ICU.