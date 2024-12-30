Persian translation of Enzo Traverso's "Gaza in the Presence of History" to be released 

TEHRAN- The latest book by Italian researcher and scholar Enzo Traverso, titled "Gaza in the Presence of History" (Gaza devant l'histoire) has recently been translated into Persian by Iranian translator Amin Bozorgian.

The book, which was published in French and English in October, is set to be released in the near future by Mardom Negar Publications in Tehran.

In "Gaza in the Presence of History," Traverso critically examines the destruction of Gaza, questioning whether it is merely a response to the October 7, 2023 attack or part of a broader, ongoing process of dispossession and eradication. He challenges conventional narratives that frame Israel as a democratic enclave within a barbaric Arab world and portray Hamas as a mindless, bloodthirsty entity.

Traverso argues that labeling the actions of Hamas as the "worst pogrom in history after the Holocaust" oversimplifies the situation. This characterization serves to legitimize Israel's military response, overshadowing the historical realities of the ongoing colonization and the comprehensive segregation of Gaza over the past decades. He emphasizes the importance of understanding terms like "antisemitism," "Zionism," and "genocide," and provides a genealogy of these concepts to move beyond Orientalist perspectives that distort their meanings.

The essay advocates for a historical analysis of the current crisis, rejecting any justification for what he describes as genocidal warfare in the name of combating antisemitism.

Traverso warns that if the occupation leads to another Nakba, it could irreparably undermine the legitimacy of Israel, rendering it unredeemable by American military support, Western media narratives, or a manipulated understanding of the Holocaust.

Born in 1957, Traverso, a historian with a notable academic background, has authored several influential works translated into multiple languages, further solidifying his expertise in the intersection of history and contemporary political issues.

He is specialized in European intellectual history, with a focus on critical theory, the Holocaust, Marxism, and memory. His works have been translated into numerous languages, making significant contributions to contemporary historiography. After over 25 years in France, he currently holds the Susan and Barton Winokur Professorship in the Humanities at Cornell University.

Traverso earned his master's degree in modern history from the University of Genoa in 1982 and completed his Ph.D. at the School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences (EHESS) in Paris in 1989. His academic career has spanned various institutions, including the International Institute for Research and Education in Amsterdam and several universities in France before joining Cornell in 2013. He has received several accolades for his scholarly work, including the Premio Pozzale Luigi Russo in 2014.

Among his notable publications are "Revolution: An Intellectual History" (2021) and "Left-Wing Melancholia: Marxism, History, and Memory" (2017). His scholarship engages deeply with historical narratives and contemporary political issues, making him a pivotal figure in his field.

The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip reported that the ongoing conflict has raised the total number of deaths since October of last year to 45,484, with around 108,090 individuals injured amid the relentless Israeli attacks. The Ministry's statement emphasized that many people remain trapped under rubble and on the streets, with rescuers unable to reach them.

Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip commenced in response to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023. This ongoing genocidal war, now entering its second year, has sparked significant international condemnation, with various officials and organizations describing the attacks and the obstruction of humanitarian aid as a deliberate effort to annihilate a population.

On November 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Moreover, Israel faces allegations of genocide at the International Court of Justice due to its military actions in the region.

