Nooshafarin Ansari recognized for contributions to children’s culture and literature 

TEHRAN- The Vice President for Women and Family Affairs honored Nooshafarin Ansari, a distinguished figure in children's culture and literature, with a diploma from President Masoud Pezeshkian.

During a meeting at Ansari's home on Sunday, Zahra Behrouz-Azar delivered warm messages and greetings from the president, presenting Ansari with a certificate of appreciation for her significant contributions to culture and literature in the country.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of reading in strengthening family bonds, enhancing relationships between children and parents, and nurturing a responsible and resilient generation.

Born in 1939 in India, Ansari was a student of Mohammad Ali Jamalzadeh and Abbas Zaryab Khoyei. She has served as the Secretary of the Iranian Children’s Book Council since 1079, holds a Master’s degree in Library Science from the Graduate Institute of Geneva in Switzerland and McGill University in Canada, and earned her Ph.D. in Library Science from the University of Toronto.

She is a former faculty member and head of the Library Science Department at the University of Tehran, a former director of the Faculty of Literature Library at Tehran University, founder of the Library Science group in the Faculty of Educational Sciences, and a recipient of the Islamic Republic Book of the Year Award.

Her notable works include “Establishing Libraries in Rural Areas,” “Developing Public Libraries,” "Books for All," and "Books and Society," as well as a collection of articles on books and librarianship, and the translation of "Introduction to the History of the Muslim East" by Jean Sauvaget, which was selected as the Book of the Year.

