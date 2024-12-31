South Pars daily gas production reaches 714 mcm

TEHRAN - The deputy for operations and support at Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing the giant South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, announced a new daily production record of 714 million cubic meters of gas from the gas field.

According to Shana, reporting from Pars Oil and Gas Company, Sepahdar Abbaszadeh shared this milestone during a visit by Sedigheh Khazaei, the deputy for management development and human resources at the Oil Ministry, along with senior human resources officials from the ministry and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Abbaszadeh emphasized the relentless efforts of the company’s workforce to ensure the continuous and stable production of gas in the country.

Highlighting that POGC contributes more than 70 percent of the nation's gas consumption, Abbaszadeh described consistent production as a "red line" for the company’s operational staff.

He also expressed gratitude for the Oil Ministry's Management Development and Human Resources Division's support in addressing salary cap issues for employees. He voiced hope that ongoing positive and constructive initiatives would resolve major challenges related to human capital in the oil industry.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf water, is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

The huge offshore field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

EF/MA