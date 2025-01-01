Hezbollah chief: Lebanese resistance movement has regained its strength

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Wednesday that Hezbollah has recovered and regained its strength, stressing that the resistance in Lebanon endures.

During the Fourth International Conference to Honor Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi in Tehran, Sheikh Qassem stated the resistance’s deep-rooted faith and loyal manpower enable it to become stronger, Al-Manar reported.

“We’ve proven through resistance that we did not allow the enemy to advance,” he told the conference.

“The blood of the martyrs Qassem Soleimani, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, along with the support of the Yemeni revolutionaries and the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, all of this has created historic cooperation and achievements in our ongoing fight against the Zionist enemy.”

The Hezbollah S.G., meanwhile, stressed that the aggression on Lebanon is an aggression on the State and the international community, referring to the recent Israeli violations to the ceasefire between Lebanon and the Zionist entity.

In this context, he said “now it is an opportunity for the Lebanese State to prove itself through political action.”