Kish Expo 2025 to host over 300 foreign participants

TEHRAN- Over 300 foreign participants will attend Kish Expo 2025, which is planned to be held at the Kish International Exhibition Center on Kish Island in the south of Iran during January 18-24, the executive secretary of the exhibition announced.

Mohammadreza Qaderi said the purpose of Kish Expo is to create a platform for economic interactions, with the axes of trade, investment and cultural exchange.

The country's first commercial, investment and cultural exhibition called Kish Expo will be held on the island of Kish from January 18 to 24, he said, adding this exhibition has been planned for more than two years with the aim of creating a platform for economic interactions in the form of trade, investment and cultural exchange at the international level.

About the companies present in this exhibition, the executive secretary of the event said that more than 250 companies in 170 booths will display their capabilities and activities in 16 specialized fields, from oil and gas and petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food industries to handicrafts and tourism, etc.

In the first edition of the Kish Expo, more than 300 ambassadors, business advisors, businessmen and entrepreneurs from 40 countries have announced their readiness to attend it.

Most foreign participants in this exhibition are from neighboring countries, CIS and Russia, Persian Gulf countries, West Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, East Asia and the Indian subcontinent, Qaderi added.

