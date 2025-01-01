Iran’s military power yet to be fully displayed: Army chief

TEHRAN – The Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, has Mousavi asserted that the country’s full military capabilities remain untapped.

"We have showcased only a fraction of our military power, such as one underground drone base, the location of which remains undiscovered by our enemies," he said at the Nationwide Conference on Training and Education of the Air Force on Wednesday. "If and when the time comes, they will witness Iran’s true power."

Mousavi also emphasized the resilience of Iran’s ideological foundation. "Resistance is not just a structure or system that can break down. It is a thought, an ideology, and a culture that not only endures but becomes stronger and more widespread," he said, citing the impact of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

Mousavi dismissed claims of a weakening Resistance movement as enemy misinformation. He argued that such narratives fail to grasp the depth of Resistance’s ideological roots. "Even children growing up under these circumstances are poised to carry forward the spirit of Resistance. This ideology cannot be eradicated," he said.

The general condemned the actions of the Zionist regime, labeling them as atrocities. "Killing women and children, destroying hospitals and schools, and murdering civilians is not a sign of victory. These acts only generate more enemies for them," he said.

He argued that shifts on the battlefield do not determine the final outcome of a conflict. "Victory in a grand battle is decided at the end, not by temporary advances or retreats. Resistance will not relent, and Zionism, with its path of murder and oppression, is doomed to fail," Mousavi declared.

Marking the anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani’s martyrdom, Mousavi paid tribute to the late commander. "We honor the memory of this beloved fighter who gave his life for the ideals he cherished and was ultimately martyred by the most ruthless agents of the U.S. hegemonic regime," he stated.