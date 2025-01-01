General Qassem Soleimani: master of soft power in Iran's strategic culture

MADRID – In the global competition for influence, soft power has become a key indicator of national strength. In contrast to direct confrontations involving hard power, an increasing number of countries are opting for less costly yet equally effective strategies, using resources that attract and persuade rather than impose.

Soft power encompasses the abilities that allow states to project their influence through the promotion of cultural and political values, as well as through the development of scientific, technological, and, in some cases, even military resources. This more subtle and strategic approach turns these tools into an integrated set that drives their objectives on the international stage.

Following the triumph of the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consolidated significant political influence in West Asia. In addition to its vast natural resources and strategic location, the region has been marked by the intervention of external actors in the internal affairs of its countries, intensifying tensions and contributing to the emergence of various crises. This context has favored Iran's rise as a key player in the reshaping of the regional balance of power.

The actions of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), led by General Qassem Soleimani, played a central role in the power dynamics of West Asia, particularly in Iraq and Syria. Between 2003 and 2011, the late Soleimani succeeded in significantly weakening U.S. influence in Iraq while also focusing on combating terrorism in the region.

For more than two decades, General Soleimani's methods and principles were distinguished by his ability to manage regional and international transformations, thereby consolidating the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran both regionally and globally. In this context, General Soleimani's operations were key to the strategic defeats of the United States in West Asia, which not only strengthened Iran's power but also eroded U.S. influence in the region, particularly among Arab countries. Thus, General Soleimani has been recognized as the "architect of the strategic defeats of the United States in West Asia."

This article focuses on two central questions: What role did General Soleimani play in strengthening Iran's soft power in the West Asia region? And, under what strategic principles was his deployment of power developed?

The concept of soft power was introduced by scholar Joseph Nye in 1990 in an article published in The Atlantic. In his analysis, Nye emphasized the importance of understanding the different ways in which power can be exercised, distinguishing between direct power, associated with an authoritarian style, and indirect power, focused on persuasion.

In the first case, power is exercised through tools such as rewards, threats, or coercion. In the second, soft power manifests itself through factors such as the attraction of ideas and beliefs, the ability to set a political agenda, and the influence of culture, ideology, and institutions that shape the preferences of other actors.

Nye defines soft power as the ability to attract, which often leads to the fulfillment of one's own interests. Unlike hard power, which relies on force, threats, or rewards, soft power enables a country to achieve its objectives through indirect and persuasive means.

According to Nye's theory, the essence of soft power lies in the ability to shape the preferences of others, a process that is achieved in an intangible manner through the promotion of cultural appeal, values, and political structures. However, soft power is distinct from influence in its foundation: while influence may rely on hard power and coercion, soft power is based on the ability to attract and persuade, always contingent upon consent.

To analyze the impact of Iran's soft power in West Asia, it is essential to understand the sources of this type of power. With this understanding of soft power resources in the countries of the region, it becomes possible to identify the role of General Soleimani in strengthening the influence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region.

Beliefs and values, which arise from social norms and specific patterns of historical, social, climatic, political, economic, and cultural contexts, form the foundation of soft power. This type of power is based on the ability to influence the preferences and values of others, utilizing intangible elements such as personal appeal, cultural values, political institutions, and policies perceived as legitimate and ethical.

In this context, General Qassem Soleimani was able to leverage these sources of power to promote the Islamic discourse, thereby strengthening Iran's position in West Asia. His ability to establish trust-based relationships was a crucial factor in this process.

Trust, as a fundamental pillar of social capital, plays a crucial role in soft power. Social trust is defined as the expectations and commitments socially acquired and validated, which implies a relationship of trust both between individuals and towards the organizations and institutions that influence social life. In this regard, the trust that General Soleimani cultivated in the region, both among his own forces and with regional forces, enabled the countries of West Asia to establish a special relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran. This created a favorable environment for cooperation and facilitated the overcoming of common challenges.

Diplomacy, as a key dimension of soft power, has been an essential component of the United States' international strategies since World War II, particularly in West Asia. In this context, it has also been used in what some analysts refer to as the "ideological war." An example of this is the use of sectarian discourse aimed at generating divisions between Shiites and Sunnis in the region, as part of a strategy to influence the political and social dynamics.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to the attempt to create sectarian divisions was to deploy an Islamic and ummatic discourse, based on the unity of the Muslim community beyond sectarian boundaries.

In this regard, it can be concluded that General Soleimani's success in the region was not solely due to the use of hard power resources. His success was the result of a comprehensive approach that combined soft power to persuade the countries of the region to unite in the fight against terrorism and imperialism. This approach included the use of cultural, political, communication, and management tools, which enabled him to consolidate alliances and strengthen Iran's influence in West Asia.

From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, one of the key factors driving the increase in its soft power in the region is the nature of its objectives. The central purpose of Iran’s presence in West Asia, according to the political principles established after the Islamic Revolution, has been the liberation of peoples from external aggressors and repressive governments. Iran positions itself as a defender of sovereignty and self-determination for peoples, supporting regional governments in the face of aggression, foreign occupation, and terrorist and extremist threats. This approach has strengthened the trust relationship with governments in the region, which view Iran as a strategic ally in the defense of their independence and security.

After the triumph of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and the creation of the Islamic Republic, a series of discourses based on the Islamist vision expressed by the revolutionary leader, Imam Khomeini, began to mobilize. These discourses have deeply influenced Iran’s foreign policy and the construction of its identity up to the present day.

In this context, Islamism can be defined as the discourse that seeks to make Islam the central point in the political and social structures of Muslim communities. It is crucial to differentiate between Islamism and Islamization. While Islamism makes Islam an explicit political reference, Islamization refers to the visibility of Islam in cultural and religious spaces without necessarily integrating it as a fundamental language or tool in international relations, public policies, or decision-making.

This Iranian Islamism has led the country to pursue two fundamental objectives, considered essential for the consolidation of its soft power and influence in the region:

1. The unity of Islam under the "ummatic mandate": This objective involves adhering to the vision of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which advocates for rapprochement between Sunni and Shia Muslims. The idea is to build a common language among Muslims, promoting understanding and dialogue between the different branches of Islam, all within the parameters set by this unity. In technical terms, this concept is known as the "post-madhab vision" (where madhab means legal school in Arabic), which seeks interaction based on the shared principles of Islam, overcoming sectarian divisions.

2. The construction of a just society: This second objective responds to a fundamental ethical-political aspiration, whose horizon is unattainable but always present. According to the Iranian conception, the struggle for justice is a constant duty that must lead Muslims to confront oppression in its various forms, whether political, economic, or social.

It can be stated, therefore, that the central axis around which all Iranian discourse is articulated is the “Islamic, revolutionary, and anti-Western identity.” From this fundamental principle, the foreign and defense policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is understood. Through this approach, concepts such as independence, resistance, Islamic unity, and responsibility toward the ummah are intertwined, shaping Iran’s unique Islamic discourse while distinguishing it from other international actors. A distinctive principle of Iranian foreign policy is what is termed responsibility toward the Muslim world, which views Iran’s actions beyond its borders as an "ideological duty." This vision also encompasses the anti-Zionist policy and support for Islamic resistance movements in the region, forming what is known as the "Axis of Resistance."

This principle is formalized in Article 152 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran (adopted on October 24, 1979), which states: "The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is based on… the defense of the rights of all Muslims, non-alignment with respect to hegemonic superpowers, and the maintenance of mutually peaceful relations with all non-belligerent states."

Another fundamental principle in Iran's strategic culture is its anti-hegemonic vocation and willingness to resist. Based on the idea that Islam must prevail and not be dominated by others, Iran believes that it cannot allow foreign powers to impose their will on its foreign policy. This anti-imperialist identity is deeply rooted in Iran's history, which has been marked by repeated attempts by Western powers to control the country.

Iranian leaders consistently call for countering hegemony and resisting imperialism, considering it an essential principle of their foreign behavior. In this context, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated in a speech in August 2007, "We will never tolerate hegemonic behaviors... and countering the global hegemonic system and overcoming the equation of oppressors-oppressed is an inseparable indicator of our diplomacy." This statement underscores Iran's commitment to an anti-hegemonic stance, which guides its international strategy.

From the early days of the Islamic Republic, the principles of counter-hegemony were materialized in the policy of “Neither East Nor West, Only the Islamic Republic,” which can be considered Iran's version of non-alignment. At that time, Iranian revolutionary authorities established three fundamental political goals: (1) achieving autonomy in the formulation of foreign policy, (2) ending Iran's dependence on a single ideological bloc, and (3) improving relations with all states, except Israel and the apartheid regime of South Africa.

Two fundamental principles within Iran's strategic culture are self-sufficiency and independence. After the Islamic Revolution, the pursuit of indigenous capabilities, technology, and knowledge—particularly with regard to the nuclear fuel cycle—became a source of national pride. In this way, Iran seeks to reduce its dependence on foreign powers. Ayatollah Khamenei has emphasized the causal relationship between scientific progress, self-sufficiency, and independence. According to the Leader, the sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe are not only ineffective in changing Iran's foreign policy, but in fact, they are constructive, as they force the country to become more self-sufficient.

Finally, it is crucial to understand how the Islamic Republic views the global management system. Iranian authorities consider the international system to be unjust and unequal, advocating for a more just world order. Since the Islamic Revolution, Iran has pursued a revisionist policy centered on justice and the creation of equitable international relations, urging countries they deem arrogant to act more justly.

It can thus be said that the figure of the late Qassem Soleimani, from the perspective of the Islamic Republic, embodies the revolutionary principles established after the triumph of 1979. His ability to use soft power consolidated him as one of the most relevant figures, not only in Iran but throughout the region. He stood out for his capacity to influence and build alliances based on shared values and common objectives, which strengthened Iran's role in both the regional and international arenas.

