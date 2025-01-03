Yemen says missile targeting Israel another failure for US's THAAD

The latest missile launch from Yemen overnight against Israel highlights yet more failure by the US military’s advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD), an Ansarallah official said.

“Every new day that passes in the life of this aggression on Gaza means more development of Yemeni weapons and another failure for the Zionists and Americans,” Nasruddin Amer, a senior member of the Ansarallah media authority, said in a post on X.

Israel must realize that no system can reliably protect it from missiles traveling at hypersonic speeds, and must therefore stop the war on Gaza, Amer said, Al Jazeera reported.

The Israeli military, which reportedly deployed the THAAD for the first time last week to shoot down a Yemeni missile after a failed interception by Israel’s own defense systems, has not confirmed whether the US-made system was used last night.

The military did say that an initial interception attempt failed last night, allowing the Yemeni missile to enter Israeli airspace where it was partially intercepted. The interception is being investigated, the military said.