Lieutenant general Qassem Soleimani’s portraits on display at Art Bureau

TEHRAN-On the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the group painting exhibition “Jaml-e Habib” (literally meaning Beauty of Friend) was inaugurated on Wednesday, at the Aali Art Gallery of the Art Bureau in Tehran.

The exhibition showcases portrait paintings of Martyr Soleimani by artists including Gholamali Taheri, Hossein Esmati, Mohammad Asadi Jozani, Ali Mohammad Sheikhi, and Nasser Seifi. It also features conceptual paintings that incorporate the image of the great martyr, created by artists such as Hassan Rouholamin, Abdolhamid Ghadirian, Alireza Khaleqdadi, Ali Petgar, and Nasser Seifi.

Additionally, the gallery displays a medallion depicting the face of Martyr Soleimani by Mina Sadri and sculptures of the martyr by Nader Ghashghaei and Hossein Esmati, as well as a sculpture of Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis by Nader Ghashghaei.

The exhibition statement reads: “Today, the oppressed and the freedom-seekers of the world carry the spirit of Martyr Qassem Soleimani and Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. The pure blood of these martyrs has breathed life into resistance and will continue to do so. We draw strength and determination from their sacrifices and their faith in the Almighty God's promise of victory. We still remember the martyrs and their great sacrifices for the freedom and independence of the oppressed people in the region remain vivid in our hearts. They are alive within us, present in our actions and victories.

From these two great martyrs, we have learned that victory is a belief that must first be instilled in hearts and minds before it becomes a reality. We have learned that as long as we remain committed to our principles and values and trust in God's promises, we will ultimately triumph, for God is our supporter”.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a U.S. drone attack at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020. The attack was ordered by the U.S. President at the time, Donald Trump and they were on a diplomatic mission when they were killed. Soleimani, born in 1957, served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and was the commander of the Quds Force from 1998 until his assassination, overseeing extraterritorial and clandestine military operations.

Qassem Soleimani played a significant role in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). While the Western coalition had withdrawn, Soleimani assisted Iraqis in countering ISIS, preventing further advances and contributing to the defeat of the terrorist organization in the region.

Within Iran, Soleimani emerged as a popular figure, revered for his role in resisting perceived external threats. His image became synonymous with resilience and defiance. His strategic contributions, particularly in the fight against ISIS, have left an indelible mark on the military landscape of West Asia.

The “Jamal-e Habib” exhibition is open until January 8, at the Art Bureau, located on Somayeh Street, between Nejatollahi and Hafez avenues.

