Hakim: Syrian people must be aware of dangers

Ammar Hakim, leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, spoke on Friday at the ceremony marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim and the "Iraqi Martyr's Day" held at the martyr's shrine in Najaf Ashraf. He called on the Syrian people to be aware of the dangers.

He stressed the significance of fostering positive relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, asserting that their cooperation strengthens and dignifies the region.

He emphasized that cooperation between these two Muslim countries strengthens the region and should not be overlooked despite challenges. It is essential to support and foster constructive initiatives between them, aiming to establish long-term economic ties and shared interests through Iraq for the benefit of our nation and the wider Arab and Islamic world.

The current instability in the region, driven by repeated attacks from the Zionist regime on Lebanon and Gaza and threats to regional sovereignty, along with the complex situation in Syria, necessitates vigilance. Any shift in the balance of power will impact the challenges facing Iraq. As a central part of this region, we are at the heart of these complex challenges, the cleric emphasized.

Al-Hakim emphasized that Iraq's security and stability will not be compromised, and the nation will not return to a period of conflicts. He reiterated a zero-tolerance stance against anyone seeking to undermine Iraq's security and sovereignty.

He cautioned against infiltrators and urged vigilance against those propagating misleading slogans that threaten Iraqi unity. The leader of the National Wisdom Movement stated that Iraq's foreign policy is based on non-interference and that its territory will not be used to threaten neighboring countries or the region. "However, this does not imply that Iraq will remain passive regarding critical issues facing the Arab and Islamic world. Our nation will not tolerate oppression, and we will not stand by in the face of any aggression or humiliation," Hakim stated.

The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement emphasized the need to support the Syrian people and their country's independence. He stated that Iraq should welcome the Syrian people and urged them to recognize potential dangers while leveraging Iraq's political experience to build a strong, inclusive government.



Hakim emphasized the importance of ongoing support for Palestine, stating that the Palestinian issue will always be a priority for Iraqis. He affirmed the commitment to the Palestinian people's right to their land, which was taken by the Zionist occupying regime.